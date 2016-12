Telia Company has announced a restructure of its business that will see it scrap its regional management layer in favour of country heads.

The reshuffle sees the country heads who will report directly to the group executive management (GEM), while it has also created a new Corporate Holdings division.

Telia Norway and Sonera in Finland will become separate units from 1 January 2017, with Abraham Foss heading up the Norway division, and Stein-Erik Vellan becoming CEO of Sonera. Vellan replaces Valdur Laid in the role, and both will become members of the GEM.

Telia’s units in Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark will become a cluster organisation which will be led by head of corporate development Henriette Wendt.

Corporate Holdings will be a newly created unit overseeing wholesale arm Telia Carrier, along with Telia’s holdings in Turkcell and Megafon. It will be headed up by current head of region Europe Robert Andersson, who will remain on the GEM. It will also contain Telia’s Lavian operations, LMT and Lattelekom, which Telia Company does not have operational control of.

Johan Dennelind, president and CEO, Telia Company, says: "With an increased focus on our operations in the Nordics and Baltics, this new management structure will enhance transparency and enable us to ramp up execution across all our markets. The new structure will also ensure a continued focus and prioritization of responsible business for Telia Company.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank Valdur Laid for his hard work with transformation and laying the foundation for an exciting next phase for our operations in Finland. I welcome Stein Erik Vellan to Telia Company, an appreciated and strong leader. I am also looking forward to working even closer with our Norwegian CEO Abraham Foss."