ICASA approves Liquid Telecom's Neotel takeover

Regulators have approved Liquid Telecom’s
acquisition of Neotel in South Africa, imposing no
conditions.
Liquid, which is majority owned by Econet Global, will now
take control of Neotel from Tata Communications in Q1 2017 in a
deal worth $429 million after the Independent Communications
Authority of South Africa (ICASA) rubber-stamped the deal.
To fund the deal, first announced in June, Liquid Telecom
partnered with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) who will now take
a 30% stake in Neotel.
The acquisition means Liquid will have over 40,000km of
cross border, national, and metro fibre networks spanning 12
countries. The deal also includes Neotel’s tier 3
data centres in Johannesberg and Cape Town, which have a
combined 1700 square metres of rack space.
Neotel’s network connects with SAT-3, SAFE,
SEACOM, EASSy, and WACS cables, and is either an owner or
landing partner on all of these subsea cable systems.
Speaking on behalf of Neotel, non-executive director in
charge, Kennedy Memani, said: "We welcome ICASA’s
approval of this transaction. Leveraging the strengths of
Liquid Telecom, Neotel’s staff and customers will
benefit from the stability, planned expansion and increased
investments into the business. This will enable Neotel to reach
its full potential in South Africa and across the African
continent."
It is the latest in a number of recent developments at
Liquid Telecom, which secured a $300 million loan last month to
fund expansions across the African continent, including the
Neotel deal.
On 14 December, Liquid Telecom received approval from
regulators in Tanzania to complete its takeover of ISP Raha. It
is also in the process of forming a new wholesale joint venture
with Botswana Power Corporation.
Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom, said: "We are
delighted to have received regulatory approval to complete this
transaction. The combined companies will create an unparalleled
footprint covering key markets across the continent, giving
Liquid Telecom a significant competitive advantage through the
breadth, depth and flexibility of our consolidated
networks.
"We will be able to offer African companies the highest
quality and most extensive connectivity on the continent. We
appreciate the efficiency with which this transaction was dealt
with by both ICASA and the Competition Commission."