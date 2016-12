Cisco is to stop offering its cloud rival to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.



The company will migrate users of Cisco Intercloud Services (CIS) to other services by the end of March 2017, the company confirmed in a written statement.



The company told news site CRN: "Cisco has internally communicated that we are discontinuing one of our internal cloud platforms and will be transitioning affected workloads onto other platforms."



Cisco said "the cloud market has shifted considerably in the last two years, and many of our customers are asking Cisco to help them develop cloud strategies that will help drive their digital transformations".



The news emerged in an internal memo from Kip Compton, Cisco’s VP for cloud platform and services, seen by The Register. He said: "The CIS multi-tenant hosting platform will be shut down and all tenants fully migrated to other platforms."