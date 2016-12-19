Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeAkamai acquires Cyberfend in all-cash deal
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Akamai acquires Cyberfend in all-cash deal

19 December 2016

Global content delivery network (CDN) services provider Akamai Technologies acquires Cyberfend in an all-cash transaction to further strengthen its existing bot management and mitigation services

Read more: Akamai Cyberfend CDN security bot mitigation acquisition IP

Akamai“With the introduction of Bot Manager earlier this year, Akamai helped change the way online businesses deal with the bots and other automated agents that visit their sites,” said Stuart Scholly, senior vice president and general manager of web security at Akamai. “The addition of Cyberfend’s technology is intended to give our customers a better way to spot and stop credential abuse on their sites – benefitting both the online business and its users.”

With sophisticated user credential theft, abuse and breaches on the rise and a major threat for online businesses and their customers, successfully detecting attacks can be challenging. Attackers can hide within regular web and mobile user traffic, attack during normal service hours and distribute attacks from commonly used devices associated with millions of IP addresses across multiple geographic regions.

Through the acquisition of the California-based privately funded company, which is “not material to Akamai’s financials”, Akamai plans to extend the capabilities of the Company’s Bot Manager solution by offering online businesses the technology required to effectively distinguish between real customers and attackers, and limit attackers’ ability to avoid detection.

The company believes that Cyberfend’s machine learning-based real-time detection capabilities – which are already in use on some of the world’s most heavily trafficked web properties – will be “instrumental to Bot Manager’s continued differentiation as the solution that can best meet complex customer requirements,” said an Akamai statement.

Cyberfend co-founder Sridhar Machiroutu added: “Adding the scale and reach of Akamai’s platform to Cyberfend’s technology, and complementing Akamai’s Bot Manager solution with Cyberfend’s capabilities, creates an exciting value proposition for customers worldwide.” GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. OpEn Fiber completes €714m acquisition

  2. CRTC approves MTS licence transfer to Bell

  3. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing

  4. GTB announces Power100 for 2016

  5. Telcos must embrace technological innovation to manage customer debt


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.