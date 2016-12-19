Xura buys Mitel Mobility & Ranzure

Affiliates of Xura have struck a deal to acquire Mitel
Mobility and Ranzure to create a new player in 5G ready mobile
network solutions.
Xura will launch pure-play, virtualised 5G solutions to run
across mobile network infrastructure, aimed at tackling growing
data demands driven by the internet of Things (IoT).
It has agreed to buy Mitel Mobile (formerly Mavenir Systems)
from Mitel Networks, which offers Voice over LTE (VoLTE),
Voiceover Wifi (VoWIFI) video ad RCS messaging solutions. It
has also reached an agreement to buy Ranzure, which develops 5G
cloud RAN solutions, and will fold both into Xura.
The combined company will operate from Dallas, Texas, and
will be led by Ranzure CEO and co-founder Pardeep Kohli.Former
Mavenir Systems CEO Kohli replaces Philippe Tartavull as Xura
CEO, effective immediately.
Executive chairman of Xura Hubert de Pesquidoux, said:
"Xura has undergone a significant transformation over the
past two years, and in the last several months has successfully
transitioned to private ownership with the backing and support
of Siris Capital, a financial sponsor with deep experience and
operational expertise in telecommunications.
"I would like to acknowledge Philippe Tartavull for his
significant contributions to the company during this
transformational period. Today’s announcement
marks a new and exciting chapter for Xura, and will accelerate
and enhance the combined company’s ability to grow
and deliver value to its customers, partners and
employees."
Kohli will join the Xura board of directors alongside Mitel
Mobile president BG Kumar, and former CTO of AT&T, Krish
Prabhu.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, but is
expected to close in Q1 2017.
Commenting on the announcement, newly appointed Xura CEO
Pardeep Kohli said: "I am honoured and excited to lead
Xura and the combined company during this important and
transformative time. Both Xura and Mitel Mobile have strong
legacies of market-leading innovation and commitment to
customer success. Our new company will offer a
fully-virtualised, software-based solution set across every
layer of the mobile network infrastructure stack, including
radio access, packet core and 5G applications.
"We will be the only pure play solution provider with no
vested interest in maintaining and promoting proprietary
solutions. We look forward to partnering with our customers to
achieve operational efficiencies as they prepare to handle the
exponential traffic growth that the industry’s IoT
and 5G applications will bring."