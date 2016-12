LinkedIn has become the latest company to announce a security breach, after its training business Lynda.com was hacked leaving 9.5 million customer accounts at risk.

The professional networking site has already reset the passwords of 55,000 users who were directly impacted by the breach, and has begun informing them, along with the 9.5 million customers who make up its database.

LinkedIn was purchased by Microsoft earlier this year in a deal worth $26.2 billion. The deal included Lynda.com which deals with LinkedIn’s training division.

The IT industry has been hit by a number of high profile hacks in recent months, with the largest announced by Yahoo. The internet firm, subject to a takeover bid by Verizon, said up to 1 billion accounts had been accessed in 2013. The announcement came just months after it had unveiled a separate hack, in which 500 million accounts were at risk.

"We recently became aware that an unauthorized third party breached a database that included some of your Lynda.com learning data, such as contact information and courses viewed. We are informing you of this issue out of an abundance of caution," the company said in the email.

"Please know that we have no evidence that this data included your password. And while we have no evidence that your specific account was accessed or that any data has been made publicly available, we wanted to notify you as a precautionary measure."