Verizon and AT&T attack FCC over net neutrality

Verizon and AT&T have both urged the Federal
Communications Commission to drop separate investigations into
the two operators over net neutrality.
The responses came just a few weeks after
the FCC sent letters to both operators, accusing them of
breaching net neutrality rules through zero rating, which the
regulator claims could "hinder competition and harm
consumers."
In AT&T’s case, the FCC questioned whether
plans to launch a promotion letting customers stream video
content from subsidiary DirecTV without it using their data
allowance.
In a letter of response, AT&T SVP of federal regulatory
Joan Marsh said the carrier takes "sharp issue" with the
regulator’s claim its proposals over DirecTV would
be anticompetitive.
Marsh also said the offer had already led rivals, including
Sprint, to promote counter offers, showing it was not hindering
competition. Any removal of such services would have a negative
impact on customers, she added.
"The Bureau’s approach thus would deny
consumers a service they value, raise prices, lower
consumption, and curb the disruptive potential of Data Free TV,
all in the name of preserving profit margins for individual
DirecTV rivals," Marsh wrote.
"That approach would upend the most basic principles of
American competition policy, which is designed for 'the
protection of competition, not competitors.’ And
it also would scrap decades of regulatory precedent making
clear that even a monopolist may provide downstream services to
an affiliate as long as those services are available to others
on the same terms."
The FCC had also taken aim at Verizon over its FreeBee data
product in a separate letter sent out in November. Under
FreeBee, Verizon lets customer’s access internet
services without paying for the data out of their allowances,
with brands picking up the tab instead.
Verizon lawyer Kathleen Grillo, who penned the letter, said:
We were disappointed by your December 1, 2016, letter about
Verizon’s free data service, FreeBee. As you know,
Verizon first rolled out our FreeBee sponsored data program
last January. We discussed the program with you then, and have
communicated regularly with you and your staff to answer any
questions, address any concerns, and to keep you apprised as we
gained experience with FreeBee and as the program has evolved.
Only now, almost a year after we deployed this innovative
offering and during a time of transition to a new
Administration, you write to express concern with FreeBee, and
specifically with the participation of go90 –
Verizon’s mobile-first, over-the-top video
service.
"Free data offerings like Verizon’s are fully
consistent with FCC rules," Verizon told the FCC. "Yet your
letter appears to take issue with Go90’s
participation in FreeBee, asserting that there is a
'notably different financial impact' on the affiliate program
versus unaffiliated edge providers. But under that logic, no
provider could ever participate in its own paid free data
program—which can’t be the case. Such a
regulation would only allow providers to offer third parties
this benefit if the provider itself did not partake."
It comes as the FCC is on the verge of a serious shake-up,
following
the election win of Donald Trump, an outspoken opponent of net
neutrality, and the announcement that chairman Tom Wheeler
will step down from his role in January.