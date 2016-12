Irish operator Eir has appointed former BT Wholesale boss Paul Reynolds to be one of three new non-executive directors.



The other two directors, who will serve on the board of Eircom Holdings Ireland, are David Goldie, former CEO of TalkTalk in the UK, and Rosalia Portela de Pablo, former CEO of Spanish cable company ONO.



The appointments mean that Eir has four non-executive directors on its board alongside the chairman, the CEO and the CFO, leading to speculation that the company may be planning a share flotation. An earlier proposal was dropped in 2014.



Chairman Padraig McManus said: "Each [of the new directors] brings an extraordinary level of industry knowledge as well as a range of industry experiences and unique market perspectives. This further strengthens the composition of the board which will be invaluable as it oversees the continued execution of the group’s strategy."



After leaving BT Wholesale in 2007 – where he had been instrumental in creating Openreach as a last-mile access division of the BT group – Reynolds became CEO of Telecom New Zealand, where he separated out its fixed infrastructure division, Chorus, into an entirely independent company. Telecom New Zealand is now called Spark.



Goldie is chairman of UK-based business operator Southern Communications. Portela is executive chairman of Deoleo, which bottles olive oil under the Bertolli brand.