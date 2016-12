Oracle cloud specialist George Polisner has resigned from the company after complaining that co-CEO Safra Catz had joined part of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.



Polisner, who spent 11 years at Oracle until 2005 and then joined for a further four years in December 2012, published his resignation letter on LinkedIn, saying: "I must resign from this once great company."



Catz expressed support for Trump when she joined his transition team, saying: "If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation and negotiate better trade deals, the US technology industry will be stronger and more competitive than ever."



Polisner, who describes himself as a "progressive technology and political strategist", said that Trump’s tax policies "will greatly increase the national debt while concentrating wealth".



But he also wrote that "Trump stokes fear, hatred and violence toward people of colour, Muslims and immigrants. … He disrespects Gold Star military families, women and the disabled. He seeks to eviscerate environmental protections, the public education system, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights."



Polisner is based in Oregon, where he chairs a county Democratic party central committee. He also chairs Oregon’s state Democratic Coalition Against Trump.



He told The Guardian that he would not have resigned so publicly had Catz taken a leave of absence from Oracle and joined the Trump administration as a private citizen. "I would have been disappointed in her personally, but I would have respected her decision," he told the paper.



He said in his resignation letter: "I am not with President-elect Trump and I am not here to help him in any way. In fact – when his policies border on the unconstitutional, the criminal and the morally unjust – I am here to oppose him in every possible and legal way." Oracle has made no comment about Polisner's resignation. A search on Oracle's website gives the result: "No results found for 'Polisner' in 'All'".