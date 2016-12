Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) said on Wednesday this week that it has opened an investigation into Vivendi's stake building in Mediaset.

The investigation started after the Italian TV broadcaster made a formal complaint.

AGCOM said it was looking into the matter with reference to existing Italian anti-trust regulations which prevent companies from having an excessive share of the domestic telecommunications and media markets.

French media giant Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia's main shareholder, has been building up its stake in Mediaset from 3% to more than 25%.

This rapid increase in its stake has given the regulatory authorities cause for concern.