Liberty Global and Vodafone in Dutch joint venture

The
new combined entity will combine Ziggo’s Horizon
TV product suite, 200 Mbps nationwide broadband internet, and
large Wi-Fi network, together with Vodafone’s 4G
mobile propositions. Dutch consumers will enjoy, the companies
claimed, a high-quality customer experience with superior
connectivity and entertainment both in and outside the
home.
The
parties have agreed to provide a suite of services to the JV
post completion. These services principally comprise IT and
technology-related services, procurement, brand management and
other support services. The annual charges to the JV will
depend on the actual level of services required by the
JV.
Vodafone
Group Chief Executive, Vittorio Colao, said: "The combination
of Vodafone’s mobile business with
Ziggo’s broadband and TV business creates a strong
and competitive integrated communications player, which will
invest in digital infrastructure, entertainment services and
productivity applications for Dutch consumer, business, and
public sector customers. This transaction marks a continuation
of Vodafone’s market-by-market convergence
strategy and we look forward to partnering with Liberty Global
to create a fully integrated provider in one of our core
European markets."
Mike
Fries, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Global, said:
"Throughout Europe, Liberty is capitalising on the rising
demand for lightning-fast broadband speeds, the coolest digital
TV platforms and apps, and seamless 4G wireless connectivity.
Soon, both Ziggo and Vodafone customers in the Netherlands will
be at the forefront of this new world. We look forward to
working together to develop cutting-edge converged services for
the Dutch market."
The
total cost, capital expenditure and revenue synergies of the
deal have an estimated net value of approximately €3.5
billion after integration costs. These include run-rate savings
of €280 million on an annual basis by the fifth full year
post closing, equivalent to a net present value of
approximately €2.5 billion after integration
costs.
Based
upon the enterprise value of each business, and after deducting
Ziggo’s €7.3 billion of net debt, Vodafone
will make a cash payment to Liberty Global of €1 billion
to equalise ownership in the joint venture. Vodafone
Netherlands will be contributed on a debt and cash free
basis.
The
new joint venture will need further financial leverage.
Accordingly, additional financing is expected to be raised by
the joint venture in the future to reach target leverage.
Proceeds from the financing will be distributed equally between
Vodafone and Liberty Global.