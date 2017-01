Giorgio Miano, was, until the end of last year, vice-president and managing director, Syniverse, the global transaction processor, has left to join BandwidthX as vice president EMEA.

Miano was recognised in 2010 and 2011 by Global Telecoms Business in the '40 under 40' category as one of the most influential young executives in the global telecoms industry.

He is also a crowd-angel investor in the Spanish technology companies: Glovo, Deliberry and Ad-Pure.

Miano joins BandwidthX which operates a cloud-based marketplace where both mobile operators and internet service providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align.

Their solution BxMarket gives the mobile operators incremental data capacity at lower cost, while allowing the Internet service providers to profit from new revenue streams from their underutilized Wi-Fi networks.

Miano was not available for comment as we went to press.