Shakib named Microsoft’s IoT GM
04 January 2017
Microsoft has snapped up Tony Shakib, Cisco's former vice president of its Internet of Things (IoT) vertical business
Shakib has been named the software giant’s IoT and intelligence cloud GM and is based in San Francisco.
At Cisco, which he had joined in May 2013, he was responsible for advancing the Internet of Everything (IoE) digital platform. He also helped drive the CTO function exploring and evaluating technology and IoE applications for Cisco’s IoT architecture. GTB