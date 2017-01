Nigerian subsea cable operator MainOne has expanded its enterprise offerings by launching cloud-based Microsoft business tools in the country.

The product, called SME-in-a-Box Pro, is designed to bring small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tools such as Office 365 and Exchange Online, along with broadband communications from MainOne."The SME-in-a-Box Pro is a welcome product for small businesses who require tools that enable their ability to scale up," said MainOne CEO Funke Opeke . She said that SMEs will be able to subscribe to the online products in local currency rather than US dollars, with support from MainOne staff in Nigeria.SME-in-a-Box Pro can be used with other broadband providers, MainOne said. MainOne has a terrestrial network covering key cities in Nigeria, including Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos and Port Harcourt, as well as its 7000km subsea cable connecting Nigeria, Ghana and Portugal.Microsoft Nigeria’s director of small and midmarket solutions, Oluwawemimo Adeniyi, said the new offering will help SMEs in terms of efficiency, cost savings and flexibility.She said: "For SMEs, this means ensuring that business owners and employees have access to the technologies and solutions they didn’t previously have access to, in order to enable them compete, grow and succeed. Microsoft in collaboration with MainOne wants to enable SMEs with expertise that frees them to spend their energy on their businesses instead of on technology."