Nokia has bagged a multi-year managed services contract with Vodafone India worth around around $210 million, according to reports from the country.

According to the Economic Times, Vodafone India has awarded a Rs 1,420 crore contract to the Finnish infrastructure firm to provide managed services in 14 circles, while it has also given a contract for field operations in the remaining eight circles to Nokia as well.

The contract win marks an extension of an existing deal between the two companies, the ET claims, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal will cover not just base stations, but also the core network, they added.

The agreement means Nokia will provide managed services, maintenance, system integration and other services for Vodafone’s Indian arm.

It is the latest in a long line of partnerships between Nokia and Vodafone. In December, the two companies’ unveiled tests carried out with Internet of Things (IoT) specialist Telit that demonstrated the use of Narrowband IoT.

The two companies also worked together to trial cloud-based 5G RAN in separate lab tests.