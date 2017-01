Sky’s new MVNO Sky Mobile has launched in the UK, offering data rollovers and synchronisation with the broadband provider's digital TV platform.

Sky Mobile runs on Telefonica’s UK network as part of a wholesale MVNO agreement struck in 2015. The TV company announced plans to launch its mobile division in November.

It will offer customers the opportunity to carry any data they have left over from their monthly plan into the following month, for up to three years.

A study commissioned by Sky found that more than 20 million UK smartphone users deliberately buy more data than they actually need each month to prevent being overcharged, with 72% losing more than 1GB of their allowance every month.

This means UK consumers are wasting more than £2 billion a year on mobile data, Sky claims.

The service will also allow Sky TV customers to "Sync" their favourite TV shows from their Sky box at home to their smartphone.

Sky UK and Ireland chief executive Stephen van Rooyen said: "We’re excited that Sky Mobile goes on nationwide sale today, which is great news for UK consumers. Right now mobile contracts are inflexible and confusing and we all know people are buying more data than they need to avoid those extra charges.

"With Sky Mobile we’ve provided the solution, offering flexibility and great value so our customers’ unused data will be theirs to keep and they can create a plan that’s right for them, month to month. And there’s even more benefits for Sky TV customers with free UK calls and texts, plus the ability to sync with their Sky+ box."

Sky is currently subject to an £11.7 billion takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Murdoch currently owns a 39% stake in Sky, but is looking to take full control of the company following a failed bid in 2011.