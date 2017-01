ZTE has launched a Pre5G FDD-LTE massive MIMO solution following joint tests carried out with both China Unicom and China Telecom.

The Chinese vendor claims it is the first solution to bring massive multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) technology to frequency-division duplexing-LTE networks, which make up 85% of the world’s LTE networks.

ZTE tested the solution through joint field tests carried out at the Quanzhou Innovation Centre of China Unicom’s Fujian Branch. The tests revealed that massive MIMO can enhance cell throughput by more than three times using current spectrum.

China Telecom has also verified the solution in separate tests carried out at the Chinese operator’s Innovation Center last year. Massive MIMO is expected to play an important role in the development of 5G technology.

ZTE said: "The FDD Massive MIMO has built on the advantages seen in TDD and made breakthroughs in FDD to achieve high-efficiency space division. Compared with other measures to enhance the network capacity and user experience, the FDD Massive MIMO, which does not place extra requirements for operator’s spectrum resources and is independent of terminal capability, is a more powerful engine to accelerate the new-generation network speed."

ZTE recently completed its first trial of massive MIMO technology in Europe as part of tests carried out with Telefonica. Huawei and Vodafone have also worked together on similar technology.