Toshitake Amamiya is the new CEO of Myanmar operator MPT. Takashi Nagashima, the previous CEO, left his post this week. He had been with KDDI since the company was formed in July 2014 and may take up another role with the company.

KDDI is Japan’s second largest mobile operator. Amamiya was previously head of KDDI’s global business division and has been in the market for over 10 years.

Amamiya was recently head of KDDI's global business clients division and worked for in Paraguay where KDDI owned a stake in Hola. He previously worked as CEO of the advanced business development division and was the General Manager of KDDI's consumer business strategy division in Japan.

MPT is a joint venture of state-owned operator MPT, KDDI and Sumitomo. It has over 21 million customers and covers 96% of the country's population.