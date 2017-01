Oooredoo Qatar has hit download speeds of 40Gbps as part of a fibre trial with Nokia carried out in Doha.

The test saw the operator use Nokia’s Time and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (TWDN-PON) technology over its existing network.

TWDM-PON delivers addition wavelengths, with Nokia’s solution providing Ooredoo with four lengths of 10Gbps each, providing a total of 40Gbps.

The technology means Ooredoo Qatar can upgrade its existing network from its current 2.5Gbps GPON solution to a 10Gbps XGS-PON network.

Waleed Al Sayed, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Every single step we take is to support the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to boost the knowledge-based economy. Through the current successful trial with Nokia's NGPON technology we are evolving toward deploying 40 Gbps speeds to provide a significantly enhanced broadband experience for individual subscribers and launching new, high-bandwidth services demanded by enterprise customers."

The same technology had recently been trialled by UAE-based operator du, who also saw speeds of 40Gbps.

Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East market unit at Nokia: "This trial with our long-term customer Ooredoo Qatar is a testimony to our continued commitment for bringing our latest innovations to the operator and the country. It also reiterates that Nokia continues to lead in the Fixed Access networks market."