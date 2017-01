ZTE has become the latest name in telecoms to join the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), as it looks to promote the development of smart, connected vehicles.

The 5GAA was formed in September and is a cross-industry association which brings together telecoms companies and automotive firms to develop, test and promote solutions to be used in connected cars.

Its stated aim is to address connected mobility and road safety needs as technology around autonomous vehicles develops. It will also look at how these and other vehicles integrate into smart cities and intelligent transportation.

ZTE offers a number of connected car solutions, including 4G multi-mode module T-BOX, on-board diagnostic systems, and in-car WiFi modules.

"ZTE is delighted to be a member of the 5GAA. ZTE is stepping up efforts in key 5G technologies and has made breakthroughs in channel coding, massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), network virtualisation and slicing, as well as accurate positioning. All these achievements will bring a fresh user experience for the smart Internet of Vehicles," said Bai Gang, general manager of ZTE’s 5G product sector.

"As an M-ICT enabler, ZTE will work together with partners to promote the smart Internet of Vehicles and global cross-industry collaboration."

In November, SK Telecom announced it had joined the 5GAA. Other members include Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm and Vodafone.