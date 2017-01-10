Nuage Networks in SDN deal with China Mobile

China
Mobile and Nuage Networks are partnering on a new massive
public cloud deployment that will scale to meet the needs of
approximately 2,000 servers across two data centres in the
cities of Beijing and Guangzhou.
Nuage
Networks, the Nokia venture focused on software-defined
networking (SDN)solutions;
today announced
that China Mobile (CMCC) has selected
its Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) to implement
CMCC’s first commercial public cloud project based
on SDN technology.
CMCC’s
is
the largest telecommunications company in China and has been
rapidly expanding its large network of data centres. CMCC
needed a highly scalable SDN solution with rich services for a
massive deployment of approximately 2000 public cloud servers
made up of several thousand virtual machines, in Beijing and
Guangzhou.
Nuage
Networks VSP enabled CMCC
to
virtualise its multi-tenant data centre networks and establish
connectivity among computing resources far faster than normal
while at the same time providing more provisioning features to
customers also at considerably faster speeds. In
effect, this
is the automation of provisioning.
Charles
Ferland, vice president of business development, Nuage
Networks, told GTB that:
"These SDN solutions will increase the speed of
deployments by tentimes while
reducing operating expenses by up to 50%."
As
a result, CMCC can implement new data centres faster than with
its normalphysical
deployments, while reducing staffing and op ex.
This
deal strengthens the relationship between China Mobile and
Nuage Networks, building on the deployment last
year of Nuage Networks’ SDN technology in
CMCC’s DevOps private cloud
architecture.
Ferland
explained to GTB that: "Nuage Networks VSP
solution enables
high-performance, high-stability distributed SDN and
policy-based automation for cloud deployments to be rolled out
with speed and ease. Rather than have to provision each server
individually the process is automatic and optimises and scales
data centre connectivity."
The
real benefit of the solution is that it automates the
configuration, management and optimisation of virtual networks,
including security services that provide tenant isolation and
access controls to individual applications and workloads. The
centralised policy manager and SDN controller
automates configuration
and tuning of network and security devices,
accelerating IT tasks, increasing scale and reducing
errors.
As
Ferland said: "It’s about
connecting users with applications that they can
provision easily and
with speed. Our solutions and services do away with complex
technical answers that take a long time to deploy and replace
them with easily-followed templates that can allow provisioning
of complex solutions – that in turn
enables operators provide
services in days instead of months or years."
This
partnership came about after China Mobile asked Nuage Networks
to help it with its private cloud network. The
VCS integrates with a broad range of open source management
solutions around OpenStack to deliver virtual networking,
provision storage and provide automation in a highly scalable
cloud environment.
CMCC
also won the OpenStack superuser award this year. OpenStack
said of the
CMCC award:
"The team has managed to marry scale with speed and agility:
the OpenStack-based application release cycle has
been
cut from
six months to a month and its big data prediction platform
boosted success rates from 3- to 15-20 percent. Team members
have also contributed 513 patch sets and over 2,000 lines of
codes to the OpenStack community."
Yu
Xiaohan, head of the customer business team, CMCC at Nokia
Networks China said '’The
successful track record of Nuage Networks’ VSP in
major operators’ clouds around the world, and our
philosophy of building open cloud environments that avoid
customer lock-in, were both instrumental in our ability to win
China Mobile’s first open bid for its data centre
SDN. We
are excited to assist China Mobile to build a large-scale,
high-performance cloud that includes all of the features
required to meet their customers’
needs."