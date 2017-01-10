SEA-ME-WE 5 makes landfall on time

SEA-ME-WE 5, an ambitious optical fibre submarine
communications cable system which covers 16 countries from
Southeast Asia through to Western Europe, has been completed on
time and to schedule.
The cable is designed with a capacity of 24 terabits per
second on 3-fibre pairs, capable of comfortably accommodating
the future demand of data from other bandwidth-intensive
applications such as enterprise data exchange, 4K internet TV,
the continued explosion in You Tube videos and online
gaming.
The SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable’s 100Gbps
technology is expected to meet the quadrupling of bandwidth
demand between Europe and the Asia continents although many
pundits are now saying that growth could be even more than
this.
The consortium noted the cable’s main endpoints
are carrier-neutral/open points-of-presence connecting
Singapore with Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka,
Pakistan, Oman, the United Arab Republic, Qatar, Yemen, Saudi
Arabia, Djibouti, Egypt, Turkey, Italy and France.
Linette Lee, chairperson of the SEA-ME-WE 5 Consortium
Management Committee said: "The completion of the SE-ME-WE 5
project is a landmark system upgrade for all data users
worldwide. This system facilitates a new age of digital
transformation and innovation, catalyzing greater economic
activities, trade and growth across three continents."
Consortium members include Bangladesh Submarine Cable
Company, China Mobile International, China Telecom Global,
China United Network Communications Group Company, Djibouti
Telecom, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company,
Myanmar Post and Telecom, Ooredoo, Orange, PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia International, Saudi Telecom Company, Singapore
Telecommunications, Sparkle, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC, Telecom
Egypt, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TeleYemen, Turk Telekom
International and Trans World Associates Limited Pakistan.