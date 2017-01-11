OVH opens first of three new facilities in London

This first data centre, which will
have a capacity of 40,000 servers, is expected to be
operational by the end of May 2017.
The physical building the new data
centre will be housed in was previously owned by a
telecommunications company OVH declined to name, and it has
ambitious plans to fit it out in six months. The company plans
at least two more data centres in the UK for disaster recovery
purposes.
The first of the three data
centres will be interconnected to OVH’s point of
presence in London through a double fibre path, providing it
with redundancy. Its proximity to two substations makes it
possible to provide a high electrical capacity on site.
Located less than half a
millisecond from OVH’s point of presence (PoP) in
London, the new facility benefits from a direct connection to
its data centresin Gravelines (then Roubaix and Paris),
Amsterdam (then Brussels and Frankfurt), Montreal, and New
York, through the fibre network that the OVH group has deployed
worldwide to reduce latency.
OVH’s first UK data
centre will cover 4,000 square metres with no colocation space.
The European cloud leader expects the data centre to be
operational at the end of May 2017.
The speed of deployment is helped,
said OVH, by the nature of the facility that formerly belonged
to a telecommunications operator.
The two other data centres OVH
plans to set up in the UK will provide users with a backup
solution: a second site on the outskirts of London, and a third
one that is sufficiently remote that it can operate as a
recovery site outside the failure domain of the two other
sites. These three facilities will be interconnected, like the
other datacenters of the group, through OVH’s
private network.
Rajesh Agrawal, deputy mayor of
London for business, said: "OVH's decision to open its first UK
data centre in London offers further proof that London remains
open to investment, talent and innovation from all over the
world. We look forward to welcoming more innovative technology
businesses such as OVH to London."
OVH has had a presence in the UK
since 2007, via a subsidiary based in London, and is located a
few miles from the planned first data centre. The company
claims that it has already attracted 'many’
British customers such as BulbThings, which aims to revolutionise
asset management through data mining, Lineup Systems, a company that specialises
in online advertising tools, and XTM International, an English leader
in translation technologies.
In order to fund its global
expansion project, OVH completed a capital increase of €250 million with
two investment funds, KKR and TowerBrook in 2016. The
company also announced a €1.5 billion investment plan over
5 years. This will cover the construction of several additional
datacenters by the end of 2017 in the United States,
Italy, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, and in Germany, where
OVH has just acquired its first site near its PoP
of Frankfurt.