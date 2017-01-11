Free Trial

Hertz signs up for Orange’s IoT service

11 January 2017

Orange Business Services has won a three-year contract with Hertz for IoT connectivity services in its hourly vehicle rentals

The Hertz 24/7 hourly rental service is currently available for businesses and through retail partnerships, allowing users to pick up their rented vehicles for any length of time, for any duration.

Orange will provide the IoT connectivity across seven European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The Hertz 24/7 corporate business model provides companies with technology-enabled pool fleets. These keyless vehicles can be booked by employees on the phone, online or using an app, which saves costs. Hertz 24/7 pool fleets can be deployed in one or multiple countries, allowing its staff to book and use the vehicles available at all locations.

With the IoT connectivity, customers now have a direct line to the Hertz contact center. Previously, each country had to use a local operator to provide SIM cards. The new deal with Orange Business Services enables Hertz to centralize the management of its fleet’s SIM cards and service management with one global communications provider.

"Our partnership with Orange Business Services is an ideal step for us as we embrace the future and take on new digital technologies that improve customer service," said Fabrice Genty, senior director of car sharing operations at Hertz."

"IoT technology paves the way for new innovative services in the future. Working with a global player in the industry like Hertz is a great opportunity for us to showcase our global IoT expertise and the reliability of our services. We prioritize an unmatched customer experience, and we are firm believers in pushing the boundaries of innovation. By working with Hertz, we can do both," said Anne-Sophie Lotgering, senior vice president for Europe, Russia and CIS at Orange Business Services.

The Orange Business Services IoT connectivity service is part of Datavenue, a modular IoT and analytics solution. To enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their management in the customer information system environment. A global team of more than 700 Orange data-scientists and engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange already supports over 11 million active objects across a variety of sectors, including smart cities, healthcare, automotive, and industry. 


