Hertz signs up for Orange’s IoT service

The Hertz 24/7 hourly rental service is currently available
for businesses and through retail partnerships, allowing users
to pick up their rented vehicles for any length of time, for
any duration.
Orange will provide the IoT connectivity across seven
European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy,
Netherlands, Spain and the UK.
The Hertz 24/7 corporate business model provides companies
with technology-enabled pool fleets. These keyless vehicles can
be booked by employees on the phone, online or using an app,
which saves costs. Hertz 24/7 pool fleets can be deployed in
one or multiple countries, allowing its staff to book and use
the vehicles available at all locations.
With the IoT connectivity, customers now have a direct line
to the Hertz contact center. Previously, each country had
to use a local operator to provide SIM cards. The new deal with
Orange Business Services enables Hertz to centralize the
management of its fleet’s SIM cards and service
management with one global communications provider.
"Our partnership with Orange Business Services is an ideal
step for us as we embrace the future and take on new digital
technologies that improve customer service," said Fabrice
Genty, senior director of car sharing operations at Hertz."
"IoT technology paves the way for new innovative services in
the future. Working with a global player in the industry like
Hertz is a great opportunity for us to showcase our global IoT
expertise and the reliability of our services. We prioritize an
unmatched customer experience, and we are firm believers in
pushing the boundaries of innovation. By working with Hertz, we
can do both," said Anne-Sophie Lotgering, senior vice president
for Europe, Russia and CIS at Orange Business Services.
The Orange Business Services IoT connectivity service is
part of Datavenue, a modular IoT and analytics solution. To
enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue
solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and
objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their
management in the customer information system environment. A
global team of more than 700 Orange data-scientists and
engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange
already supports over 11 million active objects across a
variety of sectors, including smart cities, healthcare,
automotive, and industry.