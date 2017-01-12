Telenor reshuffles organisational structure

The changes, which will be effective from 1 March 2017, will see Telenor Group's business units organised into four clusters: Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, emerging Asia and mature Asia. Each cluster will be led by a cluster head, reporting to the group president and CEO.

"In 2015, we included the business unit CEOs into the Group's executive management to ensure a closer connection with customers and the development of a unified global strategy,” said Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.

“With the changes announced today, we are taking the next step and continue to evolve into a more global company, leveraging economies of scale and driving innovation across Telenor.”

The new services and operations unit will standardise and consolidate the development and operations of networks, core IT platforms, infrastructure and shared services. The new products and customer interaction unit will focus on improving and scaling customer innovation by working on products, customer journeys and analytics.

The new executive management team will consist of:

• Sigve Brekke, president and CEO;

• Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and CFO;

• Jon Erik Haug, EVP and head of people;

• Wenche Agerup, EVP and head of corporate affairs;

• Jon Gravråk, EVP and head of digital businesses;

• Morten Karlsen Sørby, EVP and head of transformation;

• Svein Henning Kirkeng, EVP and head of products and customer interaction;

• Ruza Sabanovic, EVP and head of services and operations;

• Petter-Børre Furberg, EVP and head of emerging Asia cluster;

• Lars Åke Norling, EVP and head of mature Asia cluster;

• Alexandra Reich, EVP and head of Central & Eastern Europe cluster; and

• Berit Svendsen, EVP and head of Scandinavian cluster.

Gunnar Sellæg, Patrik Hofbauer, Jesper Hansen, Ingeborg Øfsthus, Michael Foley, Albern Murty, Irfan Wahab Khan, Sharad Mehrotra and Lars Erik Tellmann will step down from Telenor's Group executive management team.