An Indian court is to hold a preliminary hearing next week on a charge involving former Indian telecoms minister Dayanidhi Maran and others, including Malaysian telecoms company Maxis.



India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges in December against Maran, who was minister for communications and information technology for three years from 2004, as well as his brother Kalanithi Maran and others.



Part of the case – which all those involved deny – centre on allegations that state-owned operator BSNL provided several hundred phone lines to Maran’s personal residence without payment for installation or use.



But there are other allegations around Indian mobile operator Aircel, and the acquisition of a stake in the company by Maxis in 2006.



The charges will be heard in a special court on 18 January, according to Indian media. All the accused have denied the allegations against them made by the investigating agencies.



Kalanithi Maran told media that he was being falsely implicated in the case, and he said the CBI’s claim was false.