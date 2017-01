The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is set to finalise its plans on an Internet telephony framework by February, according to reports.

The move could lead to cheaper phone calls in India, as it will allow over-the-top application services such as WhatsApp and Skype to offer mobile calls.

TRAI began a consultation on the Internet telephony framework in June looking at the growth of Voice over IP (VoIP) services.

"Provision of Internet telephony has been in telecom licence, but it has not expanded in country. Today, we discussed issues that are holding on to its expansion," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said, according to the Economic Times. "We expect to finalise the recommendations on this paper by February."

The consultation was launched in the wake of a dispute between state-run BSNL and telecoms operators in India, who claimed the former violated license norms when it launched a service than enables customers to make local and STD calls from landlines through a mobile application while abroad.

Mobile industry body the Cellular Operators Association of India criticised the service, according to an ET report.