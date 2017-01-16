BT launches new service to block nuisance calls

BT has launched a new nuisance call blocking service that
enables customers to divert unwanted calls away from their
landline.
The opt-in service means UK customers can stop calls from
Payment Protection Insurance sellers or nuisance calls from
ever reaching their phone.
The operator has yet to launch the service for its mobile
arm EE, but according to director of voice and multimedia Tim
Shaw, that option will be launched within the next year.
Speaking exclusively to GTB at the launch of
the service at BT Tower, London, Shaw said: ""The uniqueness of
our solution is both the network intelligence and linking it
with the crowd-sourcing piece. Previous solutions have been
either on the network or a home-based solution, but our
application combines that.
"As you make the call, it goes through our switches and
pings our application server. There our system decides what to
do with that number. If it is on the blacklist, it forwards the
call to the spam voicemail inbox.
"We’ve all experienced nuisance calls, and they
are annoying. From a customer service standpoint, if we can
hand customers the tools to block these calls themselves, then
they will really benefit from it.
"From a network point of view, it takes a large number of
calls off the network, which means we’re not
flooding certain switches. Sometimes these companies attack in
a geographic way, which is a concern.
"We’re working on how we can take this
technology into our mobile network and we expect to launch that
within a year or so."
The service uses an algorithm designed by BT to assess call
behaviour and phone numbers to develop a blacklist of potential
spam callers. These are then automatically blocked from
reaching customers who opt-in to the service, although they can
be listened to through a "junk call" voicemail folder.
Customers will also be given the option to block numbers
they don’t want to receive calls from using an
online portal or automated phone service.
BT estimates up to 30 million nuisance calls a week could be
diverted using the service, which it has labelled Call Protect.
On average, UK landline owners receive four nuisance calls a
week, with 60% deemed stressful by the recipients.
The service has the backing of both regulator Ofcom and the
Department for Culture, Media and Sport. BT said it will also
work with the Information Commissioners Office to pass over any
information of any companies found breaching telemarketing
laws.
Matt Hancock, digital and culture minister, said: "Nuisance
callers are a terrible blight on society and Government and
industry are working together to crack down on them.
We’ve forced companies to display their numbers
when they call you, made it easier to prosecute those involved
in making the calls, and increased the maximum fines up to
£500,000.
"We welcome BT's new service, which offers customers an
additional level of protection, helping them to fight back
against this ongoing harassment."