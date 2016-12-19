Nokia's extreme automation and robotics usher in a new era in service delivery

Nokia has a new strategy for service delivery it calls
extreme automation, and it is worth sitting up and taking
notice because it is a field of technology that will disrupt in
a thoroughly significant way. Software robots are capable of as
much severe disruption in the telecoms industry as solid metal
robots inflicted on the automobile industry all those years
ago.
Nokia services help communication service providers evolve
and modernise their networks for scale, speed and efficiency,
and ensure network and service quality through services like
network implementation, network operations, network care,
planning and optimisation. Nokia’s services
division, which accounts for about a third of total group
sales, also manages and operates networks for telcos. But what
happens to service delivery when 5 billion connected people
become 50 billion connected things by 2020?
As virtualisation has paved the way for digitisation,
extreme automation is paving the way for robotics, which is the
next big wave of change in preparation for the laying down of
the main foundations for the connected world. It’s
a long way from Nokia’s early beginnings. Nokia
began its life producing rubber products. Before they became
the undisputed leader in the mobile phones market it produced
TV sets, videocassette recorders and many other varied
electronics devices. And many people will be surprised to find
out that Nokia started making robots a long time before it
moved in to software robotics.
In fact the Finnish manufacturer began its experiments with
robotics in 1966. At that time they were working with a company
called Unimation to sell their robots in Eastern Europe and the
Soviet Union. In the eighties Nokia acquired licenses from
Unimation and started production of their own PUMA robots, and
while the Arm was a copy of the Unimate PUMA 560, the
controller was designed by Nokia. Also the software was
different from the Unimation models. Nokia made about 1500 such
industrial robots destined for Russia.
A history of robotic success
Nokia’s initial dalliance with robotics lasted
over nearly ten years until the Finnish corporation sold its
Robotics division in 1990. However it gave it the bug to carry
on and now Nokia is renewing that expertise and using robotics
in its global delivery centers to provide services to its
customers. Nokia no longer makes robots – but it is
using and applying the use of robots to deliver services. These
services are one-third of Nokia’s business now,
and in the delivery of these services software robots help to
monitor networks, implement changes in networks and carry out
sophisticated tasks.
While robotic process automation (RPA) is being used in the
IT industry, Nokia has taken the lead in bringing this to the
telecom industry and has already deployed it in live networks.
The company has been working on a sizeable number of use-cases
and in the building of a library so that these use-cases can be
easily deployed and used when required.
Use-cases for robotics
I spoke to Thorsten Schneider, Nokia vice president of
delivery excellence - global services. I asked him to
illustrate a use-case for robotics. Schneider said: "Robotics
is not about cutting jobs – it’s about
preparing for the connected world. For that we need to scale
and software robots can support our people with speed and
quality. The software robots can handle great volume, so as
data continues to grow software robots are able to scale fast
as they are supervised by humans.
"Robotics will be able to take all of the repetitive tasks
and automate them. Since it is software operating in a cloud
environment, it can be started and stopped from anywhere. The
robots assist humans to increase their workload 5 times and
perform tasks that are one hundred percent accurate all the
time, every time."
"An ideal use for robotics is the monitoring of an alarm,
for example, although far more complex procedures can be
carried out. This is an example Nokia calls
'zero-eyes’ monitoring and
'zero-touch’ fault management, which means that
without any human intervention these robots are performing
alarm monitoring and fault management in live networks.
In the use-case Schneider talks me through a robot monitors
an alarm and then proceeds to manage the fault, making no
errors and ensuring that the process comes to a logical
conclusion.
In live operation this involves many steps which make the
whole process far more complex. The robot has a number of
advantages. Firstly it never deviates from a task – it
does the job in strict order. Unless something malfunctions it
doesn’t make mistakes. It goes step by step, from
alarm monitoring to fault correction to see how the RPA handles
the entire procedure. Far more complex procedures can be
carried out by the software robots with exactly the same
accuracy and speed.
Schneider says: "The alarm monitoring involves multiple
actions – a robot enters the credentials, enters the
alarm monitoring tool, selects the area assigned to it, gets
the list of the alarms on the screen and acknowledges the
alarm, meaning that the alarm has been seen and will be acted
upon. When there are thousands of alarms we can image that it
takes a lot of time and effort to do this. The robot is however
able to do this quickly and can support humans to scale up
quickly for the connected world."
Benefits of robotics
Regarding benefits, Robotic Process Automation for Nokia
means consistent high quality at flashing speed.
Nokia’s Schneider says that Nokia typically gets
five times faster operations with their robots. It means that
in 10mins if a human is able to resolve one such issue, the
robot can handle around five of these issues, with 100%
first-time accuracy.
However, the robots’ speed can be further
enhanced since the latency comes from the backend systems in
operations. If the backend systems are improved further then
the robots can act even faster compared to humans. The fact
that these robots work in a cloud environment also gives them
an advantage. The increased virtualisation of cloud data
centres and improved speeds of the environments makes them
ideal for the processing of high-speed software robots which
can chose which part of the cloud environment is most suitable
for their proper operation.
As more countries roll-out smart cities the number of
software robots will increase dramatically.
Nokia is putting together a library of all its robotic
software so that it can be utilised company-wide. And as Nokia
expands its library with more and more use-cases, following its
strategic direction, it is also moving towards digital
assistance and cognitive computing.
Digital assistance envisages a software robot providing
computer-generated simulations of conversations to respond to
queries or to guide humans. In the near future, cognitive
computing and autonomic solutions will take robotics to a new
level, since the robots will gain knowledge based on their
experiences and will be programmed to automatically apply what
is learned.
So robotics is bound to improve the speed and performance of
networks which impacts the quality of service carriers can
deliver to their customers. In fact Nokia believes, that the
data on the multi-layered multi-cell and multi-technology
telecoms industry continues to grow in complexity as robots
will be the only way in which we will be able to scale fast
enough and yet maintain high quality levels.
With these developments Nokia is pioneering in the use of
software robots and the extension of the modern network to
support extreme automation.
