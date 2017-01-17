Global Telecoms Business

Turkcell, which has been working on 5G technologies since 2013, said the 5G tests were carried out at Turkcell’s Kucukyali Plaza in Istanbul with Ericsson on the 15GHz spectrum, and represents the first of its kind in Turkey.

Gediz Sezgin senior vice-president of network technologies has emphasised the importance of the company’s collaborations in the 5G area, saying: “This test on the 15GHz spectrum is also very significant as it points to the kind of future that awaits us. While we at Turkcell continue to work hard to build one of the world’s strongest 4.5G network, this trial also makes us one of the first companies in the world to test 5G technologies.”

“Our goal is not only to make Turkey into one of the first countries to adopt 5G, but also to develop 5G technologies here in Turkey, in other words to make Turkey into a country that not only uses but also produces key next generation communications technologies,” added Sezgin.

Ericsson Turkey’s CEO Ziya Erdem added: “Turkcell is one of the world’s most active companies in the development of 5G technologies and we at Ericsson have been involved in a strategic partnership with Turkcell in this sphere for around a year-and-a-half. We will continue to work closely with Turkcell to pioneer 5G solutions and to support Turkey in its journey to develop and implement 5G technologies until the end.”

Turkcell will also manage 5G field tests to be carried out globally by next-generation mobile networks (NGMN) in 2017 and 2018. GTB