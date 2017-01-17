Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeTurkcell claims 24.7Gbps 5G speeds
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Turkcell claims 24.7Gbps 5G speeds

17 January 2017

Turkcell claims to hit 5G speeds of 24.7Gbps with “Turkey’s first ever test of 5G technologies”

Read more: Turkcell Turkey Ericsson 5G test Gbps 15GHz spectrum

Turkcell 2016 logoTurkcell, which has been working on 5G technologies since 2013, said the 5G tests were carried out at Turkcell’s Kucukyali Plaza in Istanbul with Ericsson on the 15GHz spectrum, and represents the first of its kind in Turkey.

Gediz Sezgin senior vice-president of network technologies has emphasised the importance of the company’s collaborations in the 5G area, saying: “This test on the 15GHz spectrum is also very significant as it points to the kind of future that awaits us. While we at Turkcell continue to work hard to build one of the world’s strongest 4.5G network, this trial also makes us one of the first companies in the world to test 5G technologies.”

“Our goal is not only to make Turkey into one of the first countries to adopt 5G, but also to develop 5G technologies here in Turkey, in other words to make Turkey into a country that not only uses but also produces key next generation communications technologies,” added Sezgin.

Ericsson Turkey’s CEO Ziya Erdem added: “Turkcell is one of the world’s most active companies in the development of 5G technologies and we at Ericsson have been involved in a strategic partnership with Turkcell in this sphere for around a year-and-a-half. We will continue to work closely with Turkcell to pioneer 5G solutions and to support Turkey in its journey to develop and implement 5G technologies until the end.”

Turkcell will also manage 5G field tests to be carried out globally by next-generation mobile networks (NGMN) in 2017 and 2018. GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. Turkcell claims 24.7Gbps 5G speeds

  2. Telenor reshuffles organisational structure

  3. Global VoLTE connections to grow to 3.33bn

  4. MTN unveils new mobile money payment solution

  5. Tigo Ghana appoints CTIO


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.