VHA picks Ericsson and Cisco to virtualise core network

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has selected Ericsson and Cisco to virtualise its core infrastructure and IP network.

The two vendors have developed a joint solution that comprises of Ericsson’s Hyperscale Datacenter System and a number of its software solutions, alongside Cisco’s WAN Automation Engine, Network Services Orchestrator, Cisco IP network and other tools.

According to Ericsson, the virtualisation will see VHA’s network become more agile and pro-active in bringing new services to the market, potentially reducing capex and opex.

Kevin Millroy, CTO, VHA, says: "Ericsson and Cisco are our existing providers of core and routing functions making them good partners to move into a virtualized environment. This transformation allows us to introduce new applications to drive innovation and improve customer services and user experience.

"The new infrastructure opens the door to new business models and markets, such as Internet of Things for Vodafone - we are excited about the future prospects this partnership offers."

VHA worked with Ericsson in 2014 to replace its core network to include virtual EPC and virtual instant messaging and voice over LTE services.

Rima Qureshi, head of region for north America at Ericsson, said: "This major transformation deal clearly demonstrates Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations capabilities as a trusted transformation partner. As the first collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure, it also shows how our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across industries.

"As the prime integrator, Ericsson is taking responsibility for integration of the Ericsson and Cisco, not only building the infrastructure, but ensuring the delivery of an end-to-end operational system."

The deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on telecom cloud infrastructure. It follows on from the 2015 formation of a business partnership between the two firms to develop future networks.

The partnership has already won more than 250 customer engagements, with more than 60 deals I IP and services globally. Partners that have been announced include 3 Italy, Vodafone Portugal, and Cable and Wireless in the Caribbean.

Yvette Kanouff senior vice president, general manager, service provider business, Cisco, says: "Cisco and Ericsson have been working with key strategic accounts around the globe to validate a telecom cloud infrastructure.

"This broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates how our two companies are utilizing our complementary assets to deliver technical and commercial innovation and systems integration leadership to the benefit of our customers."



