VHA picks Ericsson and Cisco to virtualise core

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has selected Ericsson and
Cisco to virtualise its core infrastructure and IP network.
The two vendors have developed a joint solution that
comprises of Ericsson’s Hyperscale Datacenter
System and a number of its software solutions, alongside
Cisco’s WAN Automation Engine, Network Services
Orchestrator, Cisco IP network and other tools.
According to Ericsson, the virtualisation will see
VHA’s network become more agile and pro-active in
bringing new services to the market, potentially reducing capex
and opex.
Kevin Millroy, CTO, VHA, says: "Ericsson and Cisco are our
existing providers of core and routing functions making them
good partners to move into a virtualized environment. This
transformation allows us to introduce new applications to drive
innovation and improve customer services and user
experience.
"The new infrastructure opens the door to new business
models and markets, such as Internet of Things for Vodafone -
we are excited about the future prospects this partnership
offers."
VHA worked with Ericsson in 2014 to replace its core network
to include virtual EPC and virtual instant messaging and voice
over LTE services.
Rima Qureshi, head of region for north America at Ericsson,
said: "This major transformation deal clearly demonstrates
Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations
capabilities as a trusted transformation partner. As the first
collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud
infrastructure, it also shows how our global partnership is
speeding digital transformation for customers across
industries.
"As the prime integrator, Ericsson is taking responsibility
for integration of the Ericsson and Cisco, not only building
the infrastructure, but ensuring the delivery of an end-to-end
operational system."
The deal represents the first major collaboration between
Ericsson and Cisco on telecom cloud infrastructure. It follows
on from the 2015 formation of a business partnership between
the two firms to develop future networks.
The partnership has already won more than 250 customer
engagements, with more than 60 deals I IP and services
globally. Partners that have been announced include 3 Italy,
Vodafone Portugal, and Cable and Wireless in the Caribbean.
Yvette Kanouff senior vice president, general manager,
service provider business, Cisco, says: "Cisco and Ericsson
have been working with key strategic accounts around the globe
to validate a telecom cloud infrastructure.
"This broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates
how our two companies are utilizing our complementary assets
to deliver technical and commercial innovation and systems
integration leadership to the benefit of our customers."