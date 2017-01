The agreement will see Tele2’s multinational customers gain access to a range of Vodafone Global Enterprise services in the three country, and will also see the two operators support international enterprise customers seeking to buy services across multiple markets.

Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda said: "Our new partnership with Tele2 will give corporate customers in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania access to the expertise and experience of Vodafone’s global enterprise products and services. I am delighted that Tele2 has joined our Partner Market network and look forward to developing our relationship for the future."

Allison Kirkby, president and CEO of Tele2, added: "Today, seamless communications is key to most organisations. The partnership with Vodafone makes it possible to successfully cooperate with multinational customers where we help Vodafone with services in our markets in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania while also taking part of Vodafone’s services globally. It is a partnership we really look forward to building together."

The news came as Vodafone also announced a renewal of its strategic partnership with TDC Group in Denmark and Norway.

The two operators first partnered in 2001, but have now extended their existing roaming agreement, which gives TDC customers access to mobile voice and data roaming on Vodafone’s 4G networks.

The deal also means Vodafone customers travelling to Denmark can access TDC’s mobile network.

Marina Lønning, senior executive vice president for TDC Group said: "TDC Group are very pleased that we are able to renew our partnership with Vodafone, thus ensuring the best customer experience worldwide."