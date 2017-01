Telekom Austria’s Belarussian unit Velcom has launched what it claims to be the first commercial fully virtualised core network.



Velcom commissioned ZTE to build the network with virtual core architectures using OpenStack-based NFV and standard off-the-shelf hardware.



All of Velcom’s commercial traffic now runs on the virtual core, said the company, after a project that was delivered within only nine months.



"With this major step towards the next generation network architecture we are able to significantly reduce our opex spending, benefit on massive economies of scale for further growth and provide highest flexibility and service value to our customers on the way towards a fully cloud-based network architecture," said Sascha Zabransky, technology director of the Telekom Austria Group.



All legacy core network components have been migrated to a fully virtualised platform, said Telekom Austria, to serve Velcom’s five million customers.



Christian Woschitz, COO of ZTE Austria, said: "We are highly pleased about this successful collaboration and proud to support Velcom in offering superior services by using ZTE solutions. The smart combination of local know-how as well as global resources by ZTE made the success of this flagship project possible."



The companies said that the system is convergent with network functions virtualisation (NFV) and ready for software defined networking (SDN). It centralises technical processes and therefore cuts costs, allowing Velcom to regain flexibility through easy configuration of new services and improving the security as well as reliability level.



Christian Laqué, CTO of Velcom, said: "By merging our joint expertise, we were able to ensure a fast implementation of one of the most advanced core network architecture as well as the migration of 100% of our subscribers in a very short time period."