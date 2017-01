Singapore’s operator M1 says it has transmitted mobile data at 35Gbps in a trial of 5G technology with Huawei.



The two companies carried out the trial at M1’s main operations centre in Jurong as a demonstration of what 5G can do at high frequency bands: the trial used millimeter-wave radio at 73GHz.



"Singapore’s mobile networks are widely acknowledged as amongst the most advanced worldwide, and M1 is committed to staying at the forefront of 5G technology to ensure our consumers enjoy the best experience and latest smart applications," said Denis Seek, M1’s chief technology officer.



The companies pointed out that the technology, when adopted, would allow customers to download a 1080p high-resolution movie in a few seconds.



It’s only a year since M1 and Huawei together achieved a combined download and upload speed of more than 1Gbps – only 3% of the latest demonstrated speed. The new trial was conducted using existing commercial hardware infrastructure supplied by Huawei and a prototype terminal, the companies said.



An international standards body, the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is overseeing efforts by a variety of operators and vendors to explore technologies that will go to make up 5G. Operators want to deploy commercial 5G in only three years, though it is expected some early implementations will start next year.