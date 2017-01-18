T-Mobile Netherlands appoints new CEO

He joins from Telia Company, where he served as chief commercial officer, and will become responsible for all activities of T-Mobile Netherlands, including the development of T-Mobile Home and its fast-developing mobile consumer and business segments.

Abildgaard, who has 18 years’ experience in the European telecommunications sector and was also CEO of Telia Denmark, succeeds Martin Knauer, who had been acting CEO since September and will return to his role as consumer director at T-Mobile Netherlands.

"Søren adds broad industry experience, a successful track record and a challenger mentality to T-Mobile," said Thorsten Langheim, EVP of group corporate development at Deutsche Telekom.

"He has the skills to strengthen the challenger position of T-Mobile further into the Dutch market and to prepare the company for the future. I look forward to shaking up the Dutch telecommunications sector together with Søren.” GTB