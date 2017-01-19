Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Android's Rubin to launch 'Essential' phone
19 January 2017
Andy Rubin, the man responsible for creating the Android mobile operating system, is set to launch smartphone and AI products, with his new company, named “Essential”
Former Google SVP of Android Andy Rubin left the search
engine giant in 2014, but has now recruited a 40-person team
made up of former Apple and Alphabet (Google’s
parent company) employees, according to Bloomberg.
Rubin founded Android Inc. in 2003 and began developing
mobile operating software, before it was acquired by Google in
2005. Android is now the world’s most-used
operating system, with over 86% of the market using
Android-powered devices. It’s next nearest rival,
iOS, had a 12.5% share in Q3 2016, according to IDC.
Rubin has already held discussions with operaters including
executives form Sprint, according to Bloomberg, with plans to
launch a high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge
screen.
In a filing with California regulators, Essential Products
Inc lists smartphones, tablets, accessories, and computer
operating software for mobile among its products.
Rubin also has experience in artificial intelligence, having
founded Playground Global, an AI, robotics and augmented
reality incubator, when he left Google in 2014.
According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the
prject, Rubin is aiming to launch Essentials’
first device by the middle of this year, and it will be priced
in the same bracket as an iPhone and Google’s
Pixel smartphone, which launched last year.
He has recruited a number of ex-Google and Apple employees,
appointing former Glu Mobuile CEO Niccolo De Masi as president
and COO, and former Magic Leap VP Andy Rouche as head of
comms.
Other recruits include former Google software manager Rebecca
Zavin, former Apple products man Jason Keats, and former
Qualcomm and HP VP Joe Tate.
