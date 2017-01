Telecoms analytics company Mobileum has appointed Arun Sarin, former group CEO of Vodafone, to its board of directors.



Sarin led Vodafone for five years until 2008, during which time the group bought operations in Germany, Ghana, India – from Hutchison – and in Turkey.



Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum’s CEO, said: "We are delighted to have Arun join the Mobileum family and believe he will be a major asset in helping us to build Mobileum as the leading global platform for telecom analytics."



Mobileum – formerly called Roamware – was bought by private equity company Audax in November 2016.



"Telecommunication providers need nimble, innovative companies like Mobileum to help them transform," said Sarin, who is also on the boards of Accenture and Cisco.



Indian-born Sarin, who is a US citizen, joined the former Pacific Telesis in California in 1984. He joined its mobile business AirTouch, which became part of Vodafone. Later the US business became Verizon Wireless.