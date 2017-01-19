How will Trump impact US telecoms?

Donald Trump’s presidential election victory on
Tuesday 8 November shook the world, but it also raised some
questions for the US telecoms industry.
President-elect Trump will take his seat as the most
powerful man in the world tomorrow (20 January), and he has
already begun the process of putting together the team that
will enact his policies and some of those named signal a change
in direction from the outgoing regime.
The regulator, the Federal Communications Commission, has
already seen a shake-up because of Trump’s
election win, after
Obama-appointed chairman Tom Wheeler, a Democrat, announced
plans to step-down from his role. Ajit Pai, a senior
Republican on the FCC,
is being tipped as his replacement, at least on an interim
basis.
Trump recently announced the
team that will oversee the transition at the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), and it included three
vocal opponents of net neutrality.
The President-elect himself has previously expressed a
negative view of the laws that back a free and open internet,
rather than allowing carriers to prioritise certain types of
traffic.
In 2014, he criticised his predecessor, Barack Obama,
for supporting net neutrality. "Obama’s attack
on the internet is another top-down power grab. Net neutrality
is the Fairness Doctrine. Will target conservative media," he
tweeted in 2014.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the future 45th
president of the United States has appointed Jeffrey Eisenach,
Mark Jamison and Roslyn Layton, all vocal opponents of the
policy, to the FCC transition team.
Eisenach has ties to both Verizon and the GSMA. He testified
before the judiciary committee of the US Senate in 2014, saying
the policy unnecessarily advantaged small companies rather than
protecting consumers. "Net neutrality regulation cannot be
justified on the grounds of enhancing consumer welfare or
protecting the public interest," he said.
"The potential costs of net neutrality regulation are both
sweeping and severe, and extend far beyond a simple transfer of
wealth from one group to another. Legitimate policy concerns
about the potential use of market power to disadvantage rivals
or harm consumers can best be addressed through existing
antitrust and consumer protection laws and regulations."
Carrier boost
This could be welcome news for carriers, many of which have
openly opposed the current regulations around net
neutrality.
Verizon has seen some success, having the FCC’s
2010 rules tossed out with its court challenge in 2014, while
AT&T and others are in the middle of appeals against court
rulings upholding the current laws.
But for content providers and OTT players, the news may be
less welcome, as they have widely supported it.
Former Sprint lobbyist Jamison goes further, questioning the
role of the FCC entirely. In an opinion piece he wrote for Tech
Policy Daily in October, he questioned whether the FCC still
had a role to play.
"Most of the original motivations for having an FCC have
gone away. Telecommunications network providers and ISPs are
rarely, if ever, monopolies," he wrote. "If there are instances
where there are monopolies, it would seem overkill to have an
entire federal agency dedicated to ex-ante regulation of their
services. A well-functioning Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in
conjunction with state authorities, can handle consumer
protection and anticompetitive conduct issues."
"Republicans in both Congress and the FCC have expressed
their antipathy towards Title II regulation," said research
firm MoffettNathanson in a note to investors after the
election.
"A Congressional roll-back of Title II was never a serious
option in a Democratic Administration: President Obama made
clear that he stood ready with a veto. With the risk of a veto
now gone, a legislative remedy now not only looks possible, but
likely," said the note.
"It is likely ... that virtually every major FCC rule-making
of the past four years will be undone."
The positive sides
Trump’s election could offer some other
positives for the telecoms industry in the US too, as he has
promised to be extremely pro-investment, especially in
infrastructure.
The issue of telecoms infrastructure, of 5G and the internet
of things (IoT), barely surfaced during the election campaign
against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but Trump
promised to spend "double" that of his rival rebuilding US
infrastructure.
Most of this will be directed to rebuilding "highways,
bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals", according to
Trump’s acceptance speech.
"We are going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will
become, by the way, second to none. And we will put millions
of our people to work as we rebuild it," he added.
Given that Trump has already appointed a lobbyist for Sprint
and someone with ties to Verizon into his core team, it seems
telecoms investment could be one potential avenue in which the
next president will spend.
Trump has also received positive news in a commitment from
Japanese tech giant
SoftBank to commit $50 billion of its $100 billion+ investment
fund into projects in the US. Trump instantly claimed
credit, having held a conversation with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi
Son prior to the announcement.
Trump tweeted: ""Masa said he would never do this had we
(Trump) not won the election!"
Ovum analyst Luca Schiavoni said Trump’s policy
around telecoms investment was a lot less clear than his
rival’s would have been had she won.
"Trump announced his intention to pursue an
'America’s Infrastructure First’
policy that supports investments in transportation, water,
electricity, telecommunications, and security infrastructure,
and any other pressing domestic infrastructure needs," he
explained in a blog. "However, he has not set out any specific
targets related to broadband, and has not indicated the amount
and means to funding any expansion and improvement of
infrastructure. "By contrast, Clinton’s
'Initiative on Technology & Innovation’
committed to ensure that, by 2020, 100% of US households would
have been able to access 'affordable broadband’ at
speeds 'sufficient to meet families’ needs," he
wrote.
"To this end, the plan was to continue investing in the
Connect America Fund, the Rural Utilities Service program and
the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program."
Full technology range
Clinton intended to direct federal agencies to consider the
full range of technologies as potential recipients (including
fibre, fixed wireless, and satellite) while focusing on areas
that currently lack any fixed broadband.
With the FCC likely to be de-fanged under Trump, net
neutrality looking to be short-lived, and a pro-investment
environment promised, it would appear Trump’s
election could bring some positives for US telecoms
companies.
When news of the $85 billion proposal first broke in
October, both candidates expressed concerns, but Trump went
further, promising to block the deal within his first 100 days
in power, arguing it "concentrates too much power in the hands
of too few."
Despite this initial hostility towards the deal, Trump is
understood to be generally pro-consolidation, and if his FCC
team is a lot less hands-on, as expected, this could favour the
deal. It remains to be seen how the incoming President views
the
Verizon takeover of Yahoo.
Eisenach has supported major media mergers, such as
AT&T’s attempt to buy T-Mobile in 2011,
where markets are competitive. That deal was ultimately
stopped by a Democrat-led FCC.
Ovum’s Schiavoni said: "It is expected that a
Republican administration, and in turn a Republican-orientated
FCC, will be potentially more lenient toward mergers and
acquisitions compared to the current FCC."
However, this may be less obvious in practice than it is in
principle.
"For example, the positions taken by both candidates on a
significant cross-market merger, such as the ongoing deal
between AT&T and Time Warner, suggest that candidates
were both mindful of competition concerns. Trump explicitly
stated that he would not approve the deal, and opposed
further consolidation in the media industry, stating that he
would favour a breakup of the likes of Comcast and NBC.
Clinton was more cautious, but her running mate stated that
it was something regulators should certainly investigate.
"Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether such statements
will end up reflecting the stance of an administration once it
takes power. Also, the AT&T-Time Warner merger is likely to
fall within the powers of the FCC because Time Warner holds
some broadcasting licences. Given that the deal is expected to
be completed during 2017, it will be the current head of the
FCC to decide on the matter. The US Department of Justice is
also likely to review the merger."
Operator upgrades
US operators are already making plans for
Trump’s inauguration. Both Verizon and AT&T
announced significant network upgrades in Washington DC ahead
of the ceremony, which is expected to attract more than one
million people to the US capital.
AT&T is boosting LTE capacity by more than 400% in DC, as
part of a $15 million investment. That involves boosting 20
cell sites, and launching seven Super Cell on Wheels
solutions.
Verizon, meanwhile, announced a 500% increase to its LTE
capacity, and the trial of new sel-optimising antenna
technology, known as Remote Electrical Tilt (RET).