Cable operator Cablevisión Argentina and its internet unit, Fibertel, are using Ciena 200Gbps kit to expand their services.



Cablevisión Argentina says it is laying the groundwork to meet the surging demands for high-speed internet and video offerings including video on demand, digital video recording and delivering original content to any device connected to the internet.



"In order to launch our new IPTV project, Flow, and give our customers anytime and anywhere access to the programing they want it was crucial to have the right infrastructure in place," said Guillermo Fiorenza, head of transport and network solutions at the cable operator.



Argentina announced a major reform to its telecommunications policy earlier this month.



"Ciena’s solutions give us the flexibility, scale and confidence to know we can seamlessly deliver this new service to our customers and meet the growing demand for years to come."



Cablevisión Argentina, which operates in 12 provinces and 90 cities across Argentina, will use Ciena’s converged packet optical solutions for both cable services and its internet service provider (ISP) division, Fibertel.



The company has 3.5 million cable TV customers and more than 2 million broadband customers, running on a 50,000km network. Cablevisión has an intercity backbone of over 9,500km.



Demand on Cablevisión’s metro network has increased by 50% a year, says the company. Over-the-top and multiple screen services such as its Flow service are driving more traffic to the network and creating new opportunities for unpredictable demands, it adds.



"As carriers like Cablevisión Argentina evolve their offerings and introduce new innovative applications, it puts significant pressure on their networks," said Fabio Medina, Ciena’s general manager for Latin America and its vice president of sales.



"Our converged packet optical solutions give Cablevisión Argentina a reliable and modernised infrastructure that can keep up with their customers’ growing expectations for the latest on-demand services."



The platform also doubles the capacity of Cablevisión Argentina’s metro network while reducing costs, space and power needs, said the companies. The cable operator will be able to upgrade from 200Gbps to 400Gbps when needed.