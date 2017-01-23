Samsung blames batteries for exploding Note 7s

Samsung has blamed the Galaxy Note 7 fires and explosions
that forced it into a global recall of the smartphone on two
separate battery faults.
The Korean manufacturer said it had carried out exhaustive
tests on thousands of Note 7 batteries, ruling ou any problems
with the device’s hardware and software.
The reason behind the devices overheating – which
led to numerous reports of Note 7’s catching
fire or even exploding – has been blamed on
batteries, Samsung added.
Samsung manufactured two separate batches of Note 7s prior
to the launch of the device in August. In the first batch, the
casing for the battery was too small, which caused it to short
circuit and, in some case, ignite.
This led Samsung to re-engineer the Note 7, replacing it
with a different battery that had a separate manufacturing
default. This resulted in similar incidents, Samsung
explained.
"Our investigation examined every aspect of the Galaxy Note 7
including hardware and software, and related processes, such
as assembly, quality assurance testing, and logistics," the
South Korean company said in a statement.
"Through a large-scale testing facility where approximately
700 Samsung researchers and engineers replicated the incidents
by testing more than 200,000 fully-assembled devices and more
than 30,000 batteries, Samsung finally concluded the cause of
the issues."
"Our investigation, as well as the investigations completed
by three independent industry organizations, concluded that the
batteries were found to be the cause of the Note7
incidents."
Reports of fires and explosions led Samsung to recall around
2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices in the summer, before it
opted to halt production entirely.
The move has proven costly for Samsung, with estimates of
around $5.3 billion in lost profits predicted year-on-year.
Samsung has sought to reassure customers about future
productions, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is expected
to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.
Samsung said it has introduced a new multi-layer safety
protocol at the product planning stage, and an "eight-point
batter safety check" for future devices.
"We are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately
identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design
and manufacturing process prior to the launch of the Note7,"
the company said.
"We look forward to moving ahead with a renewed commitment to
safety. The lessons of the past several months are now deeply
reflected in our processes and in our culture."