Millicom is looking to enter the Costa Rica mobile market through its Tigo brand, according to reports.

The operator has expressed an interest in taking part in the upcoming auction of mobile spectrum in the 1800MHz and 1900/2100MHz bands, according to local newspaper El Financiero. The auction will see 70 MHz of spectrum put up for grabs.

Tigo already offers services in the country, having launched internet and pay TV services for the residential market last year, and also sought clarification about submitting bids in the spectrum auction.

Tigo asked for clarification "of the procedure for calculating prices included in the cartel," said Norman Chaves, director of Corporate Affairs at Tigo Costa Rica.

According to regulator the Superintendence of Telecommunications (Sutel), the Costa Rican mobile market is comprised of around 7.5 million lines, of which the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) holds a 50% share. Telefonica (22%) and América Móvil (19%) also operate in the market, through their Movistar and Claro brands respectively.

Both launched in Costa Rica in 2011, and also raised concerns about government monopoly ICE, according to El Financiero.