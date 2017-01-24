Trump names Ajit Pai as FCC chairman

President Donald Trump has named Republican Ajit Pai as the
new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC),
after previous chair Tom Wheeler stepped down.
Pai
, who previously served as counsel for Verizon
Communications has sat on the FCC board since he was
nominated by President Barack Obama for a Republican Party
position in 2012.
In a statement, Pai said: "I am deeply grateful to the
President of the United States for designating me the 34th
chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. I look
forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues
at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public
to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans."
Pai is the first Republican chairman since Kevin Martin 12
years ago. His appointment will raise questions over the future
of
net neutrality rules
introduced by predecessor Tom Wheeler in February 2015.
He is an outspoken opponent of net neutrality and voted
against the current rules, labelling them a "dangerous" assault
on the "culture of the First Amendment."
His appointment may prove welcome by the industry if he
chooses to revoke those net neutrality rules, as is favoured
by President Trump.
In a note in December, Pai said: "On the day that the Title
II [net neutrality] Order was adopted, I said that 'I don't
know whether this plan will be vacated by a court, reversed by
Congress, or overturned by a future Commission. But I do
believe that its days are numbered.
"Today, I am more confident than ever that this prediction
will come true... I'm hopeful that beginning next year, our
general regulatory approach will be a more sober one that is
guided by evidence, sound economic analysis, and a good dose of
humility."
In the past, Pai has also signalled that he is in favour of
mergers and acquisitions. During talk of a potential merger
between Comcast and Time Warner Cable in 2013, Pai said that a
"Republican administration likely would be more inclined to
approve a deal."
The reaction to Pai’s appointment has been
positive. Industry trade body 5G Americas congratulated Trump
on the move.
Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, said: ""5G Americas
looks forward to working with the FCC’s next
Chairman on the important goals of providing more wireless
spectrum to broadband consumers, as well as securing a
leadership role for the United States in 5G."
Pai now takes over an FCC board that has fallen from five
members to just three, following Wheeler’s
departure and the failure of Congress to accept Jessica
Rosenworcel’s renomination after nearly a
year.
Trump will be tasked with selecting two more members of the
board, but will not be able to appoint more than one
Republican, due to strict partisanship rules.