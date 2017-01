Huawei and China Unicom Group have completed field verification of the industry's first FDD-based Massive MIMO technology.

They used the existing two-antenna receiving terminal on the 20MHz spectrum to achieve a peak network rate 4.8 times that of traditional FDD LTE.

With the rapid development of mobile Internet applications, such as high-definition video and online games, networks face a huge challenge in capacity.

Massive MIMO can help operators greatly enhance wireless network capacity and user experience by maximizing existing sites and spectrum resources.

Huawei claims that Massive MIMO is the best technology to boost spectrum efficiency. It is also one of the key solutions for Huawei's 4.5G Evolution.

The joint field test, based on 20MHz spectrum, using an FDD LTE commercial terminal, demonstrated that the average mobile phone rate grows up to 87Mbps, which can support users’ high-definition video smoothly. The test also verified the network peak up to 697.3Mbps, 4.8 times that of the traditional FDD LTE.

Cao Ming, President of Huawei’s FDD product line said: "Huawei's Massive MIMO product has the ability to evolve to 5G to protect the operator's investment in the coming 5G era."