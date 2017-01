Telefónica is providing Hertz Mexico with a smart mobility system to connect its rental vehicles.



Hertz will get engine data via the telematics system, which it believes will allow it to speed up the drop-off process after every rental.



"This mobility solution will help Hertz Mexico provide an enhanced experience to its customers during their rental periods," said Vicente Muñoz, chief IoT officer at Telefónica. "This is a relevant case study for the industry in Latin America and an example of our expertise in how we can help our clients in their digital transformation through an IoT solution."



Telefónica will be working with telematics company Geotab, following up a partnership announced in November 2014 that covers Spain, Germany and the UK. That earlier deal offers real time fleet management and the ability to develop a number of alerts, notifications, and review driver trip and activity reports, said Telefónica and Geotab at the time.



Advanced features from the partnership include on-board diagnostics through engine indicators to return feedback, such as engine failures, or an in-depth engine fault code diagnosis; detect accidents and retrace cause of the accident.



Telefónica said at the time that it would explore Latin American opportunities to extend the deal with Geotab.



"We believe that this telematics solution represents a big jump in our business that will enable us to deliver an excellent service with the most efficient operations," said Moisés Behar, CEO of Hertz México.



Hertz – which has 120 rental points in Mexico – said that the ability to provide engine data has been key in its decision to close this agreement, since it will allow the company to be more efficient in the drop-off process after every rental, closing contracts faster.



Hertz will receive key data along the rent-a-car business cycle, and during the maintenance process of the fleet. Additionally, this data will support the decision-making process bringing cost savings and improving customer experience, said the companies.





