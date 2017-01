Telefónica has had a $1.42 billion tax bill from Mexico cancelled and is in discussions about 20 other tax bills.



Reuters is reporting that Mexico’s tax authorities claimed Telefónica had mis-reported its income in its 2007 tax return, and the agency assessed its liability as 30 billion pesos (($1.42 billion).



But the agency says Telefónica has challenged the assessment successfully via a mediation with an independent tax ombudsman, Prodecon. "The entire tax bill has been wiped out," said Reuters, citing three un-named sources.



Reuters adds that "Telefónica is negotiating with tax authorities over at least two dozen open audits regarding its tax arrangements in Mexico." In a statement to the agency, the telco said: "Telefónica is cooperating and collaborating closely with authorities to supply all documentation and information."