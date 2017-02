Ian Dench, who was group chief commercial officer at Ooredoo, has become CEO of the company’s Oman operation.



Dench has been with the Ooredoo group since 2006, when it was Qatar Telecom. He was chief marketing officer from 2012 and took over as group chief commercial officer in early 2016, succeeding Cynthia Gordon when she moved to Millicom Africa to become CEO.



As CEO of Ooredoo Oman, he "will lead the company through the next phase of network enhancements and the digital evolution of products and services to customers across Oman", said the company.



Dench takes over from Greg Young, who resigned from Ooredoo Oman – formerly called Nawras – in October 2016, citing "personal reasons". Young has not updated his biography on LinkedIn. Jörgen Latte, CFO of Ooredoo Oman, was acting CEO until Dench’s appointment.



The move comes as the government of Oman is considering licensing a third operator to compete with Ooredoo and Omantel in a saturated market.



Dench began his telecoms career at BT before becoming vice president of business development at O2, while the mobile company was being split off from BT. He also spent three years at Batelco as general manager of sales and marketing.