Epsilon, the privately-owned global communications service provider, has acquired Metcom Network Services, a provider of colocation services across the greater New York metro market.

Metcom’s mix of colocation services, interconnection and dark fibre connectivity across key data centre sites in Greater New York is compatible with Epsilon’s Global Hubs in Singapore, Hong Kong and London. The acquisition enables Epsilon to replicate its offering in New York and deliver what it calls ‘cloud-centric networking’ to a growing list of US-based customers.

The acquisition is designed to accelerate Epsilon’s growth in the US and enable it to increase its reach in the most mature Cloud market in the world.

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Metcom’s assets as this provides Epsilon with a perfect entry point into the US Market. It is also a great opportunity to deploy our award-winning cloud-centric networking platform in one of the world’s most vibrant communications hubs. The US is the world leader in cloud, and it’s critical that we have a growing presence in the market and the ability to serve our US customers locally, regionally and around the world,” said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. “This acquisition builds on our tremendous momentum in the growing Cloud connectivity market and pushes our business to a new level.”

Epsilon gains interconnect, cross connect and colocation facilities at 60 Hudson, 75 Broad Street, and PoP’s at 111 8th Avenue, 32 Ave of the Americas and various other key telecoms hubs in the New York metro market.

With the acquisition, Epsilon’s director of global procurement and access management Paul Verhoeven, becomes its general manager, Americas. Verhoeven brings more than 18 years of experience to his role with extensive knowledge of the global and US telecoms market. He will lead Epsilon’s growth across the Americas with a focus on expanding its reach in US metro markets and building Channel relationships. He is based in New York City.