VimpelCom has appointed a new CEO for its Djezzy mobile operation in Algeria, replacing Tom Gutjahr after less than a year.



The new CEO, Matthieu Galvani, has been chief commercial officer of VimpelCom’s emerging markets units since April 2016. He has previously worked in Kenya, Tunisia – where he was CCO of Tunisie Telecom – and Saudi Arabia, where he was CCO of Zain’s business there.



Former Millicom executive Gutjahr was CEO of Airtel Uganda for two years before joining Djezzy, and neither he nor VimpelCom have announced why he has left the Algerian business.



"I’d like to thank Tom Gutjahr for his contribution to Djezzy in advancing Djezzy’s business in Algeria, and wish him well with his future endeavours," said Jon Eddy, VimpelCom’s head of emerging markets.



"Matthieu has a deep knowledge of Algeria, the industry and the region and Djezzy will benefit significantly from his expertise as it continues with its transformation into a digital leader."



There has been a period of instability at the top of Djezzy. VimpelCom said last year that it hoped Gutjahr would lead "Djezzy’s transformation into a digital leader while leveraging the brand’s strong position in the local market". CFO Santiago Benedit left Djezzy in late 2015 and is now CEO of Wananchi group, a fixed internet operator based in Kenya.