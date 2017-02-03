IoT revenue topped €11bn for operators in 2016

Mobile operators raised more than €11 billion in
revenues from the Internet of Things (IoT), according to
research from Berg Insight, with 398 million cellular
machine-to-machine connections in use by the end of the
year.
In 2015, M2M revenues were €6.7 billion, according to
the Swedish analysts.
IoT generated as much as €200 million in quarterly
sales for operators such as Vodafone and Verizon, with analysts
Berg predicting a handful of operators will generate more than
€1 billion in revenue from IoT connectivity, solutions and
applications next year.
Overall connection numbers were up 30%, according to
Berg’s estimates, making up around 5% of all
mobile subscriptions. This will grow to 1.2 billion by 2021,
Berg estimates.
Berg identified connected cars as a key market for large
operators in vehicle-producing countries. Telcos such as
Vodafone, AT&T, Verizon and Deutsche Telekom have built-up
arms specifically aimed at supporting automotive manufacturers
developing connected car solutions.
Vodafone has made several acquisitions in this space,
including the £115 million takeover of Italian car
technology company Cobra in 2014. Verizon has also made
strategic acquisitions in this space, buying telematics firm
Telogis in June of last year.
IoT is seen as a big growth opportunity for operators due to
the volume of connections expected – as many as 75
billion devices by 2020 according to a Morgan Stanley report
– but ARPUs are much lower than traditional mobile
subscriptions.
Berg found ARPU for cellular IoT was €1.40 I 2016.
However there was a wide variation between regions, according
to the report, with ARPU of less than €0.30 in emerging
markets, and as much as €3.00 in more developed ones.
Until recently, the principal financial metrics for IoT has
been projected, not actual, revenues. Now the market has
entered a new phase in which hard business facts take precedent
over lofty projections," said Tobias Ryberg, senior analyst,
Berg Insight and author of the Global M2M/IoT Communications
Market report.
"Wireless connectivity is now near ubiquitous and there will
be half a billion cellular IoT connections in 2017, but
revenues are still relatively small."